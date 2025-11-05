Chargers offensive line completely reshuffled after multiple moves
The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line has been a talking point since seemingly the birth of the franchise, with eras of franchise record setting offensive lines, to (more often) eras of extreme disappointment and worry for their franchise quarterbacks.
The Bolts currently reside in an era of extreme disappointment, even with a now four offensive linemen on their roster who were drafted in the top 20.
This current state of dismay is mainly due to a large list of unfortunate events. With injuries there comes new guys stepping up and with those guys also going down, the Chargers are now trying to get themselves out of a whirlwind that is the offensive line shuffling.
As it has been reported, the Chargers have traded for Trevor Penning, a former first-round offensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints. He is now likely expected to start for this team, being the fourth former first-round pick on this offensive line.
This will likely take the spot of the soon-to-be transaction of Joe Alt being placed on injured reserve, which will free up an extra spot on the 53-man roster.
With the assumption of Penning starting, the Chargers offensive line has different lineups they can roll out, depending on where they view Penning as fit, due to his capabilities at both guard and tackle. However, the expected lineup is below.
- LT: Trey Pipkins
- LG: Zion Johnson
- C: Bradley Bozeman
- RG: Mekhi Becton
- RT: Trevor Penning
The official combinations hinge on the Chargers belief in getting their best five out on the field. The unfortunate thing is that the Chargers have gone through multiple different combinations, constantly having to change their approach due to a constant barrage of injuries.
Can the lineup above finally yield continuity? Or will it be more of the same for the Chargers?
The main question that still lingers is: Does this lineup inspire enough confidence for the Chargers to make the playoffs?
