On Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers snapped an 11-game overall losing streak that dated back to Week 17 of 2025. Jim Harbaugh’s Bolts managed a 23-20 victory over the last place team in the AFC North.

The Baltimore Ravens were led by Jacoby Brissett, the team’s fourth different starting quarterback this season and a player that the Chargers had seen back in Week 1 when he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He managed to throw for 340 yards but also served up an interception, part of two turnovers by Jesse Minter’s club.

Chargers took care of the football on Monday night at Baltimore

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Chargers managed to do something they hadn’t done all season—play a game without giving up the football. Justin Herbert threw for 129 yards, but also rushed for 51 yards—including a 22-yard score. Running back Omarion Hamton, who fumbled in the first quarter but recovered the ball, ran for 105 yards and a score. The duo accounted for 156 of the Bolts’ 160 rushing yards on Monday evening.

Let’s not bury the lead here. During their 0-8 start, Harbaugh’s club committed a whopping 19 turnovers. They gave up the ball at least twice in seven of those games. Herbert served up 11 interceptions and lost two of his seven fumbles—a total of 13 turnovers. Entering Sunday’s action, only now-former Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Daniel Jones (13) has been picked off more times this season.

Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets aren’t exactly ball hawks

Safety is my favorite position: Bears-Jets has been prime viewing



Minkah Fitzpatrick 14 tkls, INT

Dane Belton 12 tkls

Dillon Thieneman 7 tkls (team lead) pic.twitter.com/hyPOh2nBPj — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 4, 2026

Then there are 2-8 New York Jets, one defeat away from an 11th consecutive losing campaign. You may recall that Aaron Glenn’s club set two disturbing NFL record this past season with zero interceptions and four total takeaways.

Azareye'h Thomas with an INT



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oSsC1E1ChR — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Things haven’t been much better when it comes to the former number. While the Jets lead the league with 10 opponent fumble recoveries, veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (Week 4 vs. the Bears) and second-year cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (last Sunday vs. the Bills) have the team’s lone interceptions in 2026. Hence Glenn’s team has picked off a total of two passes in 27 contests during his reign as head coach.

Will Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert take care of the ball on Sunday?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday night’s victory at Baltimore not only marked the Chargers’ first contest without a turnover this season, it was also the first game this season in which Herbert did not throw an interception. Can he repeat that kind of performance on Sunday at SoFi Stadium? And will Harbaugh’s squad make it consecutive victories for the first time since the club reeled off four straight wins a year ago from Weeks 13-16?