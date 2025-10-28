Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers get positive injury updates
It is no secret, the injury bug has taken a bite out of the Los Angeles Chargers. Multiple starters for the Chargers left the game early on Thursday night football against the MInnesota Vikings. Safety Derwin James, right guard Mehki Becton and CB Tarheeb Still all left the contest early and did not return.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh provided updates during his beginning of the week meeting with the media.
Saftey Derwin James and guard Mehki Becton were both participants in practice today.
Cornerback Tarheeb Still is not expected to play this week against the Tenessee Titans.
The Chargers are opening cornerback Deane Leonard's return to practice window signaling that he is close to returning from injured reserve.
The Chargers defensive back room has been banged up recently with Tony Jefferson and Elijah Molden both dealing with injuries of their own on top of injuries to James and Still.
The pending return of cornerback Deane Leonard as well as the announced signing of veteran safety Marcus Williams to the practice squad are positive signs for the Chargers defense in desperate need of reinforcements.
The Chargers had a few extra days off following Thursday night football. The mini-bye appears to have helped several of the players that have been banged up at least catch their breath after a brutal travel schedule to start the season.
