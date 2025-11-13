Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers' healthy scratches, creating lasting impact
The Los Angeles Chargers made a few eyebrow-raising lineup decisions during the team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that moved them to 7-3.
At the time, some of those lineup decisions seemed to come down to roster crunch, if not injury updates and simple load management.
But as the Chargers now get ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 before a bye, comments from head coach Jim Harbaugh change things a little.
Now, it’s pretty clear that some of the active roster decisions are ones to not only note, but likely have a long-term impact on the rest of the season.
RELATED: Chargers offer injury updates on Justin Herbert, Oronde Gadsden and other key names
Jim Harbaugh explains Chargers’ healthy scratches
Before the game against the Steelers, Harbaugh and the Chargers announced inactives and included safety Tony Jefferson and tight end Will Dissly on the list.
Dissly wasn’t too shocking, considering rookie breakout Oronde Gadsden has taken over the starting role and free-agent arrival Tyler Conklin gets reps as a second stringer.
Even so, Harbaugh went on to explain that Dissly simply hasn’t earned an active spot right now, but needs to be ready if that changes.
Jefferson was and is far more surprising.
RELATED: Wicked Chargers hit managed to make everyone feel sorry for Aaron Rodgers
The veteran safety’s jump from the practice squad to the active roster for the second season in a row has been a fun story to watch. His suddenly getting knocked back down to inactives, not so much.
Call it a testament, though, to the surprisingly strong play of late-round-rookie RJ Mickens, who is suddenly and consistently on the field with Elijah Molden and Derwin James.
While these moves register as pretty surprising, it’s a good problem to have. The fact the Chargers boast some headline-grabbing depth at key spots is a pretty good sign this time of year, as quality depth always matters greatly in the payoff race down the stretch, never mind the postseason.
