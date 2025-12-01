Chargers' new offensive line earns solid grades against Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers returned from their Week 12 bye and proceeded to dismantle their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a broken hand but was able to return to the game. Los Angeles' blockers held up well with a new starting lineup featuring Jamaree Salyer at left tackle.

The Chargers have been devastated by injuries this season along their offensive line. They have had a revolving door at the tackle positions. This Sunday, against the Raiders, they debuted a familiar pair at the positions. The Chargers moved long-time reserve offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer to left tackle, and veteran Trey Pipkins appears to be healthy after the bye week of rest.

The new rotation was tasked with containing always dangerous edge rusher Maxx Crosby and a solid Raiders front. The line was able to relatively hold up against Crosby despite giving up two sacks.

Protecting Justin Herbert

The Chargers offensive line has been a work in progress all season with the amount of injuries suffered. The Chargers coaching staff has been vocal about trying to find the right combination to solidify the front and find continuity.

The coaching staff spent the bye week self-scouting and evaluating. They made the decision to move Jamaree Salyer to left tackle despite his limitations on perimeter run plays. The move immediately raised the floor of the Chargers pass protection.

Justin Herbert was pressured on 30.8 percent of his dropbacks yesterday vs. Raiders, per @TruMediaSports. Second-lowest pressure rate in a game this season. He was hit four times, second-fewest in a game this season. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 1, 2025

#Chargers pressures allowed vs the Raiders:

Trey Pipkins - 2 (1 sack)

Mekhi Becton - 2

Jamaree Salyer - 1 (sack)

Zion Johnson - 1

Scott Matlock - 1

8 total on 28 dropbacks. Pressure % allowed of 30%. The team’s lowest since week 6. — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) December 1, 2025

Both Tackles hold up 👀

Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer execute a switch against the stunt👀



Chargers OLine just had a better level of communication and execution against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/IINd8wgrfa — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 1, 2025

The gameplan and approach was solid against the Raiders as well. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman mixed in chips, max protections and different personnel groupings to constantly keep the Raiders at arms length. They didn't pitch a shutout, but they put forth a solid effort.

Grade: B

The run game

The Chargers rushing attack was consistent and kept the offense out of consistent known passing situations. Running back Kimani Vidal rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, while running back Jaret Patterson added on 54 yards and a touchdown of his own. Collectively, Vidal and Patterson averaged an even 5 yards per carry against the Raiders.

The offense as a whole put forth a solid game on the blocking side. Kimani Vidal's 59-yard touchdown was sprung by wide receiver Tre Harris, pancaking two Raiders.

Grade A

Concerns

Mehki Becton is not moving like he is fully healthy. His ability to generate movement off the line as a run blocker is hampered, and it looks as if he is struggling to keep up with twitchy defensive linemen. The Philadelphia Eagles will throw out a nasty combination along their defensive line. The Chargers offensive line held up well this week, they will need to gameplan to handle the Eagles front this coming Monday.

