Will Justin Herbert miss time with broken hand and surgery scheduled?
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers beat down their division rival Las Vegas Raiders for the season sweep. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a broken hand but returned to the game with extra padding and tape on his non-throwing hand.
Following the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Justin Herbert suffered a break in the back of his left hand and will undergo surgery tomorrow.
RELATED: Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB needs 'medical procedure' after fracture
Justin Herbert returned to the game with the break. It can be assumed, given how fast Harbaugh announced the need for surgery, that the imaging taken while Herbert was in the locker room was reviewed by the team doctors and surgery was determined before the game ended.
The Chargers have an extra day this week with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town for Monday night football and no travel. The Chargers will need to make a decision if they should rush Herbert back a week after surgery.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert suffers dirty play from Maxx Crosby, causing major escalation
Following the game, Justin Herbert said that team doctors are hopeful that he wont have to miss any time from the broken hand to his non-throwing hand.
The Chargers are fighting for a playoff spot. Justin Herbert is tough and the Chargers as a franchise have been blessed with tough quarterbacks for many years. Herbert's injury will be tightly monitored this week. Herbert is preparing to play.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert injury update: Good news, bad result for Chargers vs. Raiders
Recap: Chargers overcome early mistakes and Herbert injury to grind down Raiders
Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson fantasy football outlook after Chargers' new RB rotation
Chargers get big victory over Raiders: Quick analysis and takeaways
Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.