Will Justin Herbert miss time with broken hand and surgery scheduled?

The Los Angeles Chargers beat down their division rival Las Vegas Raiders for the season sweep. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a broken hand but returned to the game with extra padding and tape on his non-throwing hand.

Following the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Justin Herbert suffered a break in the back of his left hand and will undergo surgery tomorrow.

Justin Herbert broke a bone in his hand and will have a procedure tomorrow, Jim Harbaugh said. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know if Herbert will miss any time. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 1, 2025

Justin Herbert returned to the game with the break. It can be assumed, given how fast Harbaugh announced the need for surgery, that the imaging taken while Herbert was in the locker room was reviewed by the team doctors and surgery was determined before the game ended.

Justin Herbert in the locker room



Trey Lance into the game for the Chargers pic.twitter.com/50rhuAQQqM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

The Chargers have an extra day this week with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town for Monday night football and no travel. The Chargers will need to make a decision if they should rush Herbert back a week after surgery.

Following the game, Justin Herbert said that team doctors are hopeful that he wont have to miss any time from the broken hand to his non-throwing hand.

When asked if he’ll miss time, Justin Herbert said doctors are “pretty hopeful” he won’t have to.



“It’s one of those things where you just stabilize it. … I’m not the doctor but yeah they were hopeful. So I think that’s a good thing.” pic.twitter.com/NgN1q2kLbW — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 1, 2025

The Chargers are fighting for a playoff spot. Justin Herbert is tough and the Chargers as a franchise have been blessed with tough quarterbacks for many years. Herbert's injury will be tightly monitored this week. Herbert is preparing to play.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert says he is treating his injury like he will play Monday night vs. Eagles. — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 1, 2025

