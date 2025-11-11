Charger Report

Justin Herbert injury update from Jim Harbaugh leads to another legendary quote

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an injury scare in Week 10, but head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed he's doing just fine in the best way possible.

Mike Moraitis

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is well-known for having some of the best quotes in the NFL, and now we can add yet another to the list.

During the Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans held their collective breath after seeing quarterback Justin Herbert get shaken-up in the first half.

It was later revealed that Herbert was dealing with an ankle issue, which led to the medical staff taping him up. Thankfully, Herbert was able to finish the game and seems to be OK.

We got confirmation that Herbert should be fine on Monday when reporters asked Harbaugh for an update on his starting quarterback.

But it wasn't your typical injury update.

"I do have an update on his physical status," Harbaugh said of his signal-caller. "He's still a beast."

You have to watch the video to truly appreciate how great Harbaugh's comment was. His laugh only makes it better.

What isn't funny is how much of a beating Herbert has taken this year. He took five sacks and nine QB hits in total in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When you add those sacks to his season total, Herbert has now been taken down 33 times, which is the third-most in the league behind only the Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward, and the New England Patriots Drake Maye.

The Chargers' offensive line has been ravaged by injury, with the team losing both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt for the season. Alt was Slater's initial replacement at left tackle before he suffered another ankle injury that ended his season.

The Chargers added Trevor Penning in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, but he's hardly guaranteed to improve a Los Angeles offensive line that ranks 29th in pass-block win rate. Penning is also playing guard, so he won't help the Chargers replace Alt and Slater.

Barring a significant turnaround, Herbert is hardly done taking hits this season and that's a huge problem for the Chargers.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers trade gamble pays off on Sunday night destruction of Steelers

Underrated Chargers playmakers allow Los Angeles to hold onto playoff hopes

Chargers' patchwork OL - without trade acquisition Trevor Penning - dominates Steelers

Keenan Allen hilariously reminds Jim Harbaugh of simple record breaking play

Cameron Dicker's miss goes wildly viral and may give Chargers kicker a new nickname

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News