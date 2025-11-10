Underrated Chargers playmakers allow Los Angeles to hold onto playoff hopes
The Los Angeles Chargers came into Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a plethora of questions, disallowing the Bolts to have full confidence in their ability to call themselves true contenders.
This is mainly due to the poor injury luck the Chargers have had, especially after the loss of Joe Alt.
A victory over the 5-3 (now 5-4) Steelers gave the Chargers what they wanted: hope. Hope that this team can overcome another major loss, hope that they can literally and figuratively limp to the NFL playoffs.
An elite win that may not have happened without playmakers with little to no recognition stepping up big-time for the Bolts.
Kimani Vidal, with his recent successes, might be the biggest name on this list. Vidal started the season on the practice squad, and now he is leading this Chargers offense to their conquest of the playoffs.
The second-year running back boasted 95 yards on 25 attempts, for a 3.8 yards per carry average. Vidal also added a one catch for 13 yards and a rushing touchdown.
RJ Mickens was the Chargers sixth-round selection in their most recent draft, a draft pick that was of the mindset "draft good football players, figure out where they play later," considering Mickens was placed as the fifth safety on the depth chart to start the season.
The Odafe Oweh/Alohi Gilman trade occurred, injuries in the Safety room mounted, eventually allowing Mickens to show why this front office selected him, even if they did not "need" him. In tonight's game, as the third safety in most packages, Mickens recorded four tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
Donte Jackson joined the Chargers in free agency with a two-year deal worth 13 million. A deal that he earned after a one-year stint in Pittsburgh, where he had five interceptions. Now with the Chargers, Jackson recorded his second interception of the season, this time against his former team.
Beyond the interception recorded during the prime time victory, Jackson was able to record two pass deflections and three tackles.
Nikko Reed was one of the bigger storylines of the Chargers off-season, coming into training camp as another UDFA body hoping to make the final roster. Many elite practices later, Reed earned his spot and was waiting for his turn to be active on game day.
As some injuries built up, Reed was eventually called upon. Tonight, against the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers, Reed had an incredible pass breakup, swinging the game into the Chargers favor. Reed is showing that even as an undrafted rookie free agent, you can make a positive impact on an NFL team.
Tucker Fisk is the Chargers "big man" to create space in the run game for their running backs. As a run blocker, Fisk is always doing his job, earning playing time in that realm. This week, after the loss of Alt, Fisk was asked to help pass block more than ever, helping this Chargers offense stay afloat with all of the offensive line woes.
Also, do not forget his screen catch that went for seven yards in seemingly one of the slowest plays to ever grace an NFL football field.
Da'Shawn Hand just returned this week from injured reserve, showing how much his presence really impacted this Bolts defense. With three pressures, three stops, three tackles and two hurries, Hand was all over the field, helping this Chargers defense.
Note: All stats are from PFF's live charting
