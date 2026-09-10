A Storm Is Coming: The Los Angeles Chargers Reveal New Mural in L.A County

The Los Angeles Chargers have added a new piece of artwork to their growing presence in Southern California with the unveiling of a new mural created by Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas.

The mural gives the Chargers another opportunity to connect with the Los Angeles community away from the football field. Since returning to Los Angeles, the organization has continued working to establish itself within the city, and projects like this allow the team to become part of the area’s culture in a different way.

Rather than being simply another promotional display, the mural gives a local artist the opportunity to put his own creative interpretation on the Chargers.

Vargas, known for his large-scale artwork throughout Los Angeles, brings a style that fits naturally into the Bolts franchise.

it's a mural inside my city yeah 🎨 pic.twitter.com/YiL2jp31kX — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 8, 2026

Bringing Chargers Football Into the Community

Tony Jefferson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The unveiling brought members of the Chargers organization together to officially introduce the artwork.

The event also highlighted the collaboration between the team and Vargas, giving the mural an opportunity to receive attention beyond the Chargers’ normal football audience. Which is important, considering the amount of teams that have a bigger influence.

For fans, the mural can become another recognizable piece of Chargers culture in Los Angeles. Sports artwork throughout major cities often becomes part of the identity of the communities where it appears, creating places where fans can take photos, gather and celebrate their teams.

The Chargers have worked to create a stronger connection with Los Angeles since relocating back to the area. While winning football games will always be the most important part of the organization, establishing a recognizable presence throughout the city can also play a role in how fans view the team.

The new mural represents that connection through something much different than a football game. It combines the Chargers with a local artist and gives the organization a permanent visual presence within the community. For Vargas, the project is another opportunity to contribute to the city through his artwork while incorporating one of Los Angeles’ professional sports teams into his work. It provides another way to celebrate their relationship with the city and give fans something they can physically see and experience.

As the Chargers continue building their future in Los Angeles, the mural adds another piece to the story of the organization’s relationship with Southern California. It is a reminder that the Chargers’ presence in Los Angeles is not limited to Sundays or the football stadium, it can also be found throughout the city itself.

The unveiling of “The Storm Is Coming,” a new Chargers mural by world-renowned Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas here in Torrance ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UtWDWg1nI7 — Omar Navarro (@Omar_Navarro__) September 8, 2026