They actually did it. The Chargers finally have a victory to celebrate after defeating the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

However, not everyone in the building should be celebrating just yet. A long losing stretch exposed several weaknesses. Unfortunately one win does not automatically change the questions surrounding the coaching staff and veteran players.

Perhaps the biggest concern is that younger players are beginning to challenge established names for opportunities.

Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh can breathe a little easier after finally getting a win, but his seat should not be considered completely safe. The team’s disappointing start created serious questions about preparation, consistency and overall direction.

The expectations were much higher than what this group delivered during its losing stretch. Harbaugh must demonstrate that he can get this roster moving in the right direction. One victory is encouraging, but another stretch of disappointing performances could bring the criticism right back.

Congratulations to Jim Harbaugh on his first win of the season.



Tough loss for Jesse Minter, but heartwarming to see two coaches banned from college football in a pillow fight between the NFL’s two most disappointing teams. — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) November 17, 2026

Mike McDaniel

McDaniel might have one of the most uncomfortable positions on the coaching staff. The offense has struggled to produce consistently, and the lack of results has placed additional attention on his play calling. The showing he put on during primetime was impressive compared to other matchups nonetheless.

The biggest problem is that the team has talent available but has not consistently turned that talent into production. With questions surrounding the passing attack and offensive line, McDaniel needs to show that his system can work on the regular.

Quentin Johnston

Johnston is one of the players who should be watching the younger receivers closely. He entered the season with an opportunity to establish himself as a dependable contributor, but inconsistent production has kept questions surrounding his place in the offense.

Tre’ Harris is becoming an increasingly interesting alternative. His ability to take advantage of opportunities creates competition that Johnston cannot afford to ignore. Harris had a great outing against the Ravens, showing the skill that he truly has.

The organization needs receivers who consistently make plays, win contested opportunities and give Herbert dependable targets. Johnston has yet to prove that on a week to week basis.

Cole Strange

Offensive line struggles have been a major issue, and his performance has already resulted in questions about whether another option could provide better results. That is not an encouraging sign for someone expected to provide stability in the middle of the offensive line.

Younger options such as Logan Taylor give the organization additional possibilities. If the protection problems continue, Strange could find himself losing more opportunities.

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel on RG Cole Strange's benching: "We see Cole as the starter but we have some players that have experience on the field that are chomping at his heels."



"When his play is not as good as expectation or his standard, we have the ability to utilize our… pic.twitter.com/zqRZoJNeLz — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 13, 2026

Donte Jackson

Jackson is a well-respected, and at times elite cornerback in the Bolts locker room. Sadly, his play as of recently has been subpar at best. Recording some of his worst numbers of his career, Jackson could be declining at a faster rate than we thought.

He left Monday's game multiple times, adding on to the bad season he has been experiencing.

Younger players will eventually take over and some arguably already have. The veteran corner does have a lot left in the tank, but negative numbers and bad performances could become a bigger issue moving forward.