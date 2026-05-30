Chargers' Free Agent Steal Still Isn't Getting His Due

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com was given the task of finding every AFC team’s most underappreciated player for the upcoming season. The football writer probably didn’t have to look too far for a defensive back who has had a nose for the football the last two seasons and had an impressive debut with Jim Harbaugh’s club in 2025.

When it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers, Filice’s choice was opportunistic cornerback Donte Jackson. A second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2018, the former LSU spent six seasons in Charlotte. He totaled a combined 14 interceptions, one returned for a score, 46 passes defensed and recovered three fumbles. Unfortunately, the team didn’t reach the postseason during his stay.

CB Donte Jackson put up good numbers with the Steelers in 2024

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In 2024, Jackson was part of a trade that sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, while the Pittsburgh Steelers obtained the unsung cornerback in the deal. In his lone season with the Black and Gold, his finished with 38 stops and a career-best five interceptions in 15 games and start. Jackson finished second the club with eight passes defensed, and also recovered a fumble.

It was somewhat surprising that Jackson hit the free-agent market last offseason, and Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz snagged the veteran defender quickly. It proved to be a very wise decision.

Chargers’ CB Donte Jackson was a steal for the Chargers in 2025

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“A seasoned veteran who’s made 106 starts in eight NFL campaigns,” said Felice, “Jackson might have just enjoyed his best season yet, logging four interceptions and 12 pass breakups (both team highs) while Pro Football Focus credited him with a sparkling 58.5 passer rating against. That’s prime production at a premium position, making last offseason’s two-year, $13 million deal look like highway robbery for the Chargers.”

That may be an understatement. In 2025, Jackson played in every game for his team for the first time since his rookie campaign with Carolina in 2018, making 15 starts in the regular season and one in the playoffs vs. the Patriots. He was Pro Football Focus’ 27th-ranked player at his position, and his 70.8 grade from PFF in 2025 was a career-best.

Chargers’ defense was opportunistic this past season

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In 2025, only the Chicago Bears (23) and Jacksonville Jaguars (22) picked off more passes than the Chargers (19)—who were tied for third in the league with the Houston Texans in this category. All told, Jackson has totaled a combined nine interceptions in his last two seasons after picking off a total of 14 passes during his first six years in the NFL. It’s safe to say h’s proving to be a very crafty ball hawk the past two years—with a combined 10 takeaways since 2024. Could he be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2026>