4 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz have been catching some fire from the fan base for the lack of excitement generated from this free agency period, with the Bolts seemingly losing more than they are gaining. This is coming after an 11-win season where they went into the off-season with the most cap space in the league.

That said, who are some free agents that are still available that they could use that cap space on to improve their roster immediately?

Free Agents That Can Make an Immediate Impact on the Chargers Roster

Wyatt Teller, Guard

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The most obvious name on the list will be the much-talked-about Cleveland Browns' former All-Pro guard, Wyatt Teller. He is 32 years old, coming off a slight down-turn of a 2025 season, compared to his standards.

His numbers in 2025 at right guard: three sacks allowed and 24 pressures given up on 765 snaps, coupled with a 65.7 run block grade. Which is still a major upgrade from what the Bolts rostered beforehand. If he were to sign with the Chargers, he would immediately start at one of the guard spots, helping to solidify this offensive line into a line that is actually playable when at full health.

Teller is expected to earn 10.2 million a year on his next contract, according to Spotrac.

Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver

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Continuing on offense, wide receiver could be a sneaky need for the Bolts. Keenan Allen could easily return to the team, adding the body they need in the room to help solidify a room that would have Quentin Johnston as their "veteran" leader.

But if Allen were not to be retained, Deebo Samuel could make a lot of sense for the Chargers, given the connections he has to Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel and the offensive scheme that will be run in 2026. Samuel, known as a gadget receiver with fun yards after catch ability, recorded 727 receiving yards on 72 catches, coupled with five touchdowns and an extra 75 yards on the ground.

Samuel could be an intriguing weapon for this Bolts offense, with his contract projection from Spotrac being estimated to be 15.8 million a year.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

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Finally adding to the defense, veteran Jadeveon Clowney could make an immediate impact on the team, adding valuable snaps to a defensive line that just lost his former teammate, Odafe Oweh. The only caveat is that Clowney may not exactly start on this team, but would be an integral to Chris O'Leary's defense in 2026.

Caveat aside, the 33-year-old former number one overall selection had 8.5 sacks last season with the Dallas Cowboys, doing so in only 13 games. It is obvious that Clowney is still an elite player, no matter what team he finds himself on, playing a very similar style to recently re-signed Chargers legend Khalil Mack.

He, Mack and Tuli Tuipolotu would make a great trio, creating havoc across opposing offensive lines. Spotrac expects Clowney to make 5.7 million dollars in 2026.

Joel Bitonio, Guard

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The last name on the list is returning to the same position and team where our first name resides. Joel Bitonio, the great Cleveland Browns offensive lineman, is likely to either retire or find a team that will desperately need his services, even at his 34 years of age.

Bitonio has played his entire career at left guard, with his 2025 season having a 70.7 offensive PFF grade, 64.4 run block grade and a 75.7 pass block grade. He only gave up two sacks and 31 pressures on 1,081 snaps. It is also important to remember that he was playing in front of rookie quarterbacks for the majority of his season as well.

Bitonio would be an incredible upgrade for the Chargers' offensive line, even if it is only for one season, considering he is debating retirement. Spotrac projects Bitonio's 2026 contract to be worth 12.9 million. While costly, he makes too much sense for an easy plug-and-play starter for the Chargers in 2026.