LA Chargers Trade Tiers: What It Would Take to Pry Away LA's Most Valuable Stars

At this point of the NFL offseason, rankings and hypothetical trade scenarios are always the dominant topic of discussion to fill the dead time before training camps start. The Los Angeles Chargers officially open camp on July 28th and there is hope of extension news regarding edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

For now ESPN's Bill Barnwell dropped his annual trade tier column to combine both rankings and hypothetical trades. Let's dig in to see how he ranked the Chargers' stars.

Justin Herbert is worth how much?

Bill Barnwell highlights in his article that his tiers are a simple thought exercise. Massive trades around the NFL involving Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner has brought these types of exercises to real-world scenarios.

Starting at the top of the tier rankings for the Chargers, Barnwell has quarterback Justin Herbert a slight tier below the elite quarterbacks around the NFL like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes but ahead of fellow 2020 draftee Joe Burrow. Herbert, by Barnwell's ranking, would still command four first-round picks on the trade market and additional compensation.

"Herbert hasn't yet put together the MVP season that so many people think he's capable of producing," Barnwell said, " just about every coach in football would be desperate to have a quarterback with Herbert's arm strength and throwing talent."

Joe Alt ascending as Chargers best offensive lineman

Charger tackle Joe Alt is next on the tier list with a hypothetical trade value of two first-round picks. Alt may be currently slated to play right tackle, a position not as highly regarded as a left tackle. Alt's versatility having played left at Notre Dame and filled in at left on multiple occasions would give the young star the value of a left tackle,

Rashawn Slater still makes the list

Rashawn Slater is still a highly regarded football player and offensive lineman. When not dealing with injuries, Slater is one of the premier offensive linemen in the NFL. However, the injuries have piled up. Barnwell suggests that he would still net a first-round pick.

Both young edge rushers featured

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu (45) enter the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuli Tuipulotu and 2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor both carry a first-round value according to Barnwell. Given that Tuipulotu will not turn 24 years old until September, I have a hard time imagining that he would not bring in a higher value than his older rookie counterpart even with the expected pay increase looming coming off a 13 sack season.

Just missed the cut but Derwin James snubbed?

Two of the Chargers young weapons just missed the cut for this tied of first-round trade value. Omarion Hampton has all the potential to be a breakout star this season in Mike McDaniel's offense. His injuries during his rookie season hindered his production and realization of his full potential.

Ladd McConkey saw a sophomore slump as the Chargers' offensive line crumbled around Justin Herbert in 2025. He could equally break out in McDaniel's offense with more yards after the catch opportunities.

Derwin James was just voted the second-best safety in the NFL being edged out by a younger version of himself in the Ravens' Kyle Hamilton. James is a defensive game changer and multiplier. Barnwell does not give an explanation for James' lack of projected value but age must be a factor for a defensive back entering his age-30 season.