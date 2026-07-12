Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty Headed for Dueling Breakout Seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t the only AFC West team with a likely first-round running back breakout in 2026.

Those Chargers have Omarion Hampton, the mildly surprising No. 22 overall pick in 2025, who had his rookie campaign derailed by injuries, a poor offensive line and a just-as-poor offensive scheme.

But the Las Vegas Raiders have Ashton Jeanty, the obvious sixth-overall pick from the same draft class who had similar organizational and roster things holding him back.

Now, both head for likely breakouts as their surroundings improve and they adapt to the pros. Question is, which running back will have a better year?

Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty headline AFC West breakout battle

Ashton Jeanty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This running back duel in the AFC West has long been on the minds of onlookers since the 2025 draft concluded.

But the battle stumbled out of the gates. Jeanty played in 17 games, but had just 975 yards and five scores on a 3.7 average. His surroundings permitted him just 1.6 yards before contact per attempt.

Things weren't much better for Hampton, who had a brutal injury limit him to nine games and 545 yards and four scores on 4.4 yards per carry.

Jeanty’s upcoming ascent is a bit more obvious, naturally, but Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport made sure Hampton recently got his due in the spotlight, too.

“Over four seasons making the play calls in Miami, McDaniel's Dolphins teams amassed over 8,000 rushing yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry,” Davenport wrote. “With a healthy Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater at tackle and a revamped interior, an offensive line that was a weakness for the Bolts in 2025 could be a strength this season.”

Said offensive line upgrades for the Chargers include free agents Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange at center and guard, respectively. They hope second-round pick Jake Slaughter can make the move from center to guard as a pro to fill the other spot.

Of course, the biggest changeup is Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. The entire offense should be humming in a more modern, effective manner, which should make Hampton’s life even easier.

Considering the Raiders are mired in one of the NFL’s more dramatic rebuilds while working with Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza as the quarterback situation, it isn’t totally out of band to suggest that Hampton could get the better of Jeanty in their sophomore year rivalry.

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