'Contract Language is Trash': Patriots' Drama an Opening for Chargers or Red Flag?

The NFL is days away from the opening of the 2026 season. The Los Angeles Chargers open their season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are set to travel to Seattle for a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks on Wednesday September 9th. New England may be making the trip without one of their best players as contract extension talks have not been fruitful.

Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been seeking a contract extension all offseason and the negotiations have continued throughout the entirety of the preseason. It was widely believed that Gonzalez's contract negotiation was in a wait-and-see holding pattern in anticipation of the Seahawks finalizing an extension with star cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon signed a record-breaking four-year $132 million extension setting a new bar for the cornerback market with a $33 million average annual value. It appears that with Witherspoon's deal done, all eyes have shifted to Gonzalez and the Patriots. Despite the player and teams' efforts to minimize the drama, the negotiations are creating headlines.

The Patriots play in just a few days for the opening of the NFL season, Gonzalez has not yet committed to play in the game in Seattle, threatening to hold out of regular season games. The drama does not end there either. Gonzalez's personal trainer, Christian White, went on a radio show and stated the money being offered is on par with Witherspoon but that holdup is in the contract language and White states "the contract language is trash."

It is interesting to see the drama unfold, especially because Witherspoon and Gonzalez share the same agents at CAA football.

What does drama in New England have to do with the Chargers?

Trading for Christian Gonzalez from the Chargers' perspective has been discussed before. However, the developments in the negotiations may frustrate Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the front office to the point where they are willing to move on from him. Signing players to market-setting contracts has not been something that New England has been willing to do in the past.

Trading for Gonzalez would be a major move from the Chargers front office, but at this point is it too late on the eve of the season? Not only would Gonzalez likely fetch at least two high draft picks in a trade scenario, the same contract negotiations would shift to the Chargers.

The Chargers have not been shy about handing out market-setting contracts. What they have avoided is public drama around negotiations. A personal trainer going on a radio show to air grievances and discuss the negotiations is not something the Chargers are likely jumping at the chance to bring to the Chargers locker room.

Los Angeles has had their fair share of contract-language-related holdouts and negotiation hang-ups. Despite the Chargers being in need of long-term answers in the cornerback room, the drama surrounding New England and Christian Gonzalez likely has them stepping away from any potential trade if they had been previously considering it.