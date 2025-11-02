Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Titans, why they won’t, and a prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road for an early East Coast kickoff on Sunday when they visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.
For the Chargers, it’s a chance to move to 6-3 and winners of two in a row, keeping them in a race in an AFC West where they’ve slipped out of the top spot, yet still have a 3-0 start in the division.
But the Chargers have had past chances against beatable-looking teams outside the division this year and struggled, so the 1-7 Titans are certainly a trap game, especially in that early Sunday window after traveling.
Here’s a quick preview for the AFC encounter, plus why the Chargers can and can’t win the game.
Why Chargers will beat Titans
There’s a giant gulf between the quarterbacks here, at least right now. Justin Herbert was playing MVP-level ball before his offensive line blew up and holds a massive advantage over rookie Cam Ward. The No. 1 pick has completed 57.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and six interceptions, averaging just 5.9 yards per attempt. It’s a get-right chance for the defense, which should be able to get past an offensive line that has let up 34 sacks already.
RELATED: Chargers should capitalize on Browns wanting to 'do right' by star at trade deadline
Why Chargers won’t beat Titans
Back at the end of September, the Chargers appeared to have a layup of a game on their hands against the now 2-6 New York Giants after winning three straight in the super-competitive AFC West and lost. Now, the Chargers appear back on track against a 1-7 team. But the early kickoff window can be tricky. And while Joe Alt is back for Herbert’s offensive line, Mekhi Becton is yet again a question mark, leaving the interior of the line exposed.
RELATED: Chargers urged to 'call 31 teams' for OL help, replace Bradley Bozeman ASAP
Chargers vs. Titans prediction
Two franchises going in very different directions right now. The Titans have already fired a head coach and have suffered blowouts three weeks in a row. Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers had a mini-bye coming off a Thursday night game and should be composed enough to make sure this one isn’t much of a trap, but more of a launching pad to bigger things.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 14
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans
Chargers injury woes get worse ahead of Week 9 with latest roster move
Chargers' sixth-round pick proved 'just draft good football players' ideology
Chargers' sixth-round selection lucky to be on practice squad eight weeks into season
Will Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II finally get a start in fantasy?