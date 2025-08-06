Reunion with Chargers gives Keenan Allen chance to break major franchise records
The Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Keenan Allen are back together again and now the veteran will get his shot to surpass two franchise records.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Allen and the Chargers have agreed to a one-year, $8.52 million deal, reuniting Allen with a team he spent 11 years with.
Allen's signing comes on the heels of Mike Williams' unexpected retirement last month, which left the Chargers short-handed in terms of experienced wide receivers.
Allen spent the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears, where he reeled in 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.
With Allen returning to Los Angeles, he now has a chance to break the franchise's all-time record for receptions, which is currently held by Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.
And, while Allen is far less likely to break it, the veteran is also 1,312 yards shy of breaking Gates' all-time mark for most receiving yards (11,841).
Gates finished his illustrious career with 955 catches. Allen is just 52 catches shy of breaking that mark and there is absolutely a legitimate chance he does it.
Allen is coming off a down season in 2024 that was more a result of a lot of competition for targets and dysfunction with Chicago's offense, yet he still managed to tally 70 receptions. In fact, Allen hasn't totaled less than 66 receptions in any year he has been healthy.
Also, Allen is entering a situation in which the Chargers might have to lean on him quite a bit thanks to the uncertainty with Quentin Johnston and rookie Tre Harris.
When it comes to the receiving yards record and Allen's chances of breaking it, he has only posted the yardage output necessary once during his career (1,393 yards in 2017).
