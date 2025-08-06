Keenan Allen reunion could stall Chargers rookie stats...and that’s a good thing
After spending a year playing for the Chicago Bears, Keenan Allen is back where it all started. The veteran wide receiver signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.
Allen, who is second in franchise history with 904 receptions and 10,530 receiving yards, spent 11 years with Los Angeles before signing with Chicago in 2024. In one year with the Bears, he recorded 70 receptions for 704 yards and seven touchdowns.
His return to the Chargers helps replace Mike Williams, who surprisingly retired after he re-signed earlier this offseason. It also gives them a veteran they can trust to start alongside Ladd McConkey.
Another consequence for this signing will be the drop on the depth chart for rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Harris, who was expected to be the WR3 at worst, will now battle Quentin Johnston for that spot. Lambert-Smith, who has been a training camp star, could drop down to the fifth wideout.
Initially, this sounds like an unfortunate development for the rookies, but it’s better for them — and the team — in the long run. Allen’s presence means neither will have too much pressure on them early in their careers, and the coaching staff can pick the spots where they want to use them.
Not only will that help them ease into the NFL, but having a 13-year veteran and consummate professional such as Allen to learn from will also be a huge benefit for them — as well as McConkey who is entering his second season.
The Chargers are serious about fixing their receiver corps and this move helps them now, while also giving a payoff down the road.
