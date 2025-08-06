Keenan Allen helped Chargers steal Ladd McConkey before his inevitable return
To say things have come full circle for Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers would be a gross understatement.
Allen’s reunion with the Chargers is now official after the team announced his one-year deal via free agency this week.
But the connections are hardly that simple…and happen to involve breakout star Ladd McConkey.
Back when the Chargers traded Allen to the Chicago Bears last offseason, they acquired the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That, in turn, was one of two picks the Chargers traded away to the New England Patriots to move up and draft Ladd McConkey in the second round that year.
Now? Allen and McConkey are teammates and the top two options for Justin Herbert.
So, to recap: The Chargers and Allen weren’t a fit financially during Jim Harbaugh’s early rebuild. They traded him away, then ripped off the Patriots on a trade up to get McConkey, who went on to set some franchise records as a rookie. Now, the two are teammates.
Things still have to work out on the field to really make this more impressive. Allen and McConkey tend to do best from the slot, so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out in Herbert’s offense.
But right now? It’s a fun little line to draw now that McConkey and Allen are running in the same offense, with Allen capable of breaking some franchise records while McConkey aims to position himself as the next to follow in his footsteps.
