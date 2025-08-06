Chargers news: Keenan Allen returns, healthy competition, monster ratings, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers found their veteran leadership at wide receiver with the return of one of the greatest wide receivers in franchise history.
The team is also dealing with some healthy competition on the defensive side of the ball, and the ratings of the Hall of Fame Game prove that football is still a powerhouse. All of this, and more, in the Chargers news roundup.
Welcome Home
Keenan Allen has returned to the Chargers on a one-year deal, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Allen has the chance to go down as the greatest receiver in franchise history.
Who Wants The Job?
The Chargers have a tight competition between Caleb Murphy and Kyle Kennard on the edge of the defense. It's never bad when there's too much talent in one position.
Ratings Success
Nearly 7 million people watched the Hall of Fame Game between the Chargers and Detroit Lions, proving that this league continues to be a juggernaut in the ratings department.
Herbert's Protectors
Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue breaks down head coach Jim Harbaugh's comments on his decision on the starting offensive line for the 2025 season.
Depth Chart
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat goes over the unofficial depth chart for the Chargers that may have some fans a little panicked.
