Charger Report

Chargers news: Keenan Allen returns, healthy competition, monster ratings, and more

The Chargers reunite with beloved receiver, a healthy competition on defense, and monster ratings from the Hall of Fame Game.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown reception.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown reception. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers found their veteran leadership at wide receiver with the return of one of the greatest wide receivers in franchise history.

The team is also dealing with some healthy competition on the defensive side of the ball, and the ratings of the Hall of Fame Game prove that football is still a powerhouse. All of this, and more, in the Chargers news roundup.

RELATED: Chargers could be developing the perfect QB trade candidate

Welcome Home

Keenan Allen has returned to the Chargers on a one-year deal, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Allen has the chance to go down as the greatest receiver in franchise history.

Who Wants The Job?

The Chargers have a tight competition between Caleb Murphy and Kyle Kennard on the edge of the defense. It's never bad when there's too much talent in one position.

Ratings Success

Nearly 7 million people watched the Hall of Fame Game between the Chargers and Detroit Lions, proving that this league continues to be a juggernaut in the ratings department.

Herbert's Protectors

Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue breaks down head coach Jim Harbaugh's comments on his decision on the starting offensive line for the 2025 season.

Depth Chart

Jason Reed of Bolt Beat goes over the unofficial depth chart for the Chargers that may have some fans a little panicked.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

5 eligible Chargers worthy of increased discussion for Hall of Fame enshrinement

Chargers' new $13 million defender named as 'X-factor' for 2025 season

Derwin James reveals wild birthday gift he received from Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh's handling of Justin Herbert's offensive line is downright baffling

Chargers rookie Tre Harris suddenly stumbles with drop issues during practice

NFL analyst raves about surprisingly 'comfortable' Chargers quarterback Trey Lance

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News