Skip Bayless demands Chargers' Jim Harbaugh win Coach of the Year
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers were able to pull off a massive win on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Despite going down 21-10 to the Broncos early in the game, the Chargers were able to bounce back to win the game by a final score of 34-27.
With the win, Los Angeles moved to 9-6 on the season. They now have a 98 percent chance of getting into the postseason.
Of course, there are still games left to be played, but the Chargers have to feel good about their position.
Following the big win for Los Angeles, polarizing sports analyst Skip Bayless took to social media with a strong demand. He believes that Harbaugh should win the NFL Coach of the Year award.
"Way to go, Chargers, who now have a 97 percent chance of doing what I predicted they would: make the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first year. How can he not be Coach of the Year? The 9-6 chargers won five games last year," Bayless posted.
No one can take away the fact that Harbaugh has completely rebuilt the culture for the Chargers. They are now playing like a winning franchise and winning games that they would not have won a year ago.
The upgrade from Brandon Staley to Harbaugh has been unbelievable.
While there is a lot of work left to be done, Los Angeles has earned the public recognition that they are starting to get. Harbaugh deserves all of the praise coming his way as well.
At the very least, he should be a top-tier contender for the Coach of the Year award. Taking a five-win team to the playoffs the next year is not an easy task.
This is exactly why the Chargers opted to hire Harbaugh. He was the perfect addition for this team and the sky is the limit moving forward with him leading the way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers took advantage of Sean Payton’s cowardly punt to complete season sweep
What is a fair catch kick? Chargers’ rarest play in football, explained
Chargers win vs. Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 16
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Broncos
Chargers sweep Broncos: Social media reactions following win