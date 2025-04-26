Tre Harris highlights: The best plays from the Chargers new boundary wide receiver
A year after drafting Ladd McConkey, which obviously worked out beautifully, and a day after adding stud running back Omarion Hampton into the backfield, the Los Angeles Chargers got the best deep threat in college football last season in Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris. It couldn't be a more perfect fit for what they need.
Harris, a 6-foot-2 205 lbs outside wide receiver, was on an absolute tear before suffering an injury in 2024. He led all wide receivers with one of the best yards per route run marks you will ever see at 5.12, continuously beating defensive backs deep down the field. While McConkey will keep cooking defenders on the inside, Harris will take the top off the defense and be on the other end of Justin Herbert's rocket launcher of an arm.
When Jaxson Dart loaded up to launch it deep, it was pretty much always Harris on the other side of it. He finished his final season averaging a whopping 128.8 receiving yards per game, posting 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns in only eight games played. He's a premier deep threat that fits the exact archetype that the Chargers were lacking.
With Harris in the fold, the Chargers are now set to roll out what looks to be a very complete offense on paper. With his upside and ability to win deep, the Chargers are building a very respectable offensive unit.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid
Chargers' first rounder Omarion Hampton puts immediate pressure on Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers grades for first rounder Omarion Hampton leave questions
Is Justin Herbert happy with Chargers' polarizing NFL draft pick?
Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton both named among Round 1 biggest losers