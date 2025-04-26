Charger Report

Tre Harris highlights: The best plays from the Chargers new boundary wide receiver

The Chargers just got one of the best wide receivers in college football in the second round

Jon Helmkamp

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris.
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

A year after drafting Ladd McConkey, which obviously worked out beautifully, and a day after adding stud running back Omarion Hampton into the backfield, the Los Angeles Chargers got the best deep threat in college football last season in Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris. It couldn't be a more perfect fit for what they need.

Harris, a 6-foot-2 205 lbs outside wide receiver, was on an absolute tear before suffering an injury in 2024. He led all wide receivers with one of the best yards per route run marks you will ever see at 5.12, continuously beating defensive backs deep down the field. While McConkey will keep cooking defenders on the inside, Harris will take the top off the defense and be on the other end of Justin Herbert's rocket launcher of an arm.

When Jaxson Dart loaded up to launch it deep, it was pretty much always Harris on the other side of it. He finished his final season averaging a whopping 128.8 receiving yards per game, posting 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns in only eight games played. He's a premier deep threat that fits the exact archetype that the Chargers were lacking.

With Harris in the fold, the Chargers are now set to roll out what looks to be a very complete offense on paper. With his upside and ability to win deep, the Chargers are building a very respectable offensive unit.

Tre Harris
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid

Chargers' first rounder Omarion Hampton puts immediate pressure on Najee Harris

Los Angeles Chargers grades for first rounder Omarion Hampton leave questions

Is Justin Herbert happy with Chargers' polarizing NFL draft pick?

Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton both named among Round 1 biggest losers

Published
Jon Helmkamp
JON HELMKAMP

Jon Helmkamp is an NFL and college football writer with experience as an NFL and college analyst. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, he has always had a passion for west coast football.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News