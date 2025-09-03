What time is the Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Los Angeles Chargers have a major test in Week 1 as they face the Kansas City Chiefs . The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers will square off with the defending AFC Champions on neutral ground in São Paulo, Brazil.
Los Angeles went 11-6 in their first season under Harbaugh, but fell to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. This year, the roster has been tailored to the head coach's liking, with two potential franchise running backs in Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris.
They also brought back Keenan Allen, giving them a trusted wide receiver to partner with Ladd McConkey. Even with these moves, they're still looking up at Kansas City, but could make a statement by securing a win in Week 1.
It's a huge opportunity for them and will be seen on a grand stage, but when exactly will the game be aired in the U.S.?
What time is the Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 1?
The Chargers and Chiefs game will be seen in a unique way, via YouTube. It will be available for free on their main video streaming platforms (YouTube.com or the YouTube app). YouTubeTV subscribers also can view the game through that platform.
The broadcast will be at 9:00 p.m. in Brazil, which is 5:00 p.m. PST. Here's a quick look at the information needed to catch the game.
Date: Friday, September 5
Time: 5:00 p.m. PST
Channel: YouTube
This marks the first time since 2019 the Chargers will take part in the International series. They'll face the same opponent, as the Chiefs faced them in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.
