Could Chargers end up with chance at part of Ladd McConkey trade robbery of Patriots?
When the Los Angeles Chargers ripped off the New England Patriots in the trade that netted them Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL draft, it cemented two things.
One, the Patriots would probably never do business with the Chargers again. And two, sans sort-of jokes, it shut the door on the whole ordeal.
Or maybe not.
The Chargers traded up in the 2024 draft to get McConkey in the second round at No. 34. McConkey shattered franchise records as a rookie and another pick acquired in the swap, No. 137, was Tarheeb Still, a breakout starting cornerback.
One of the players the Patriots picked after the swap? Wideout Ja'Lynn Polk at No. 37. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Polk is one of the wideouts fighting for the two final roster spots on the depth chart this summer. (So is Javon Baker, another part of the McConkey trade, who caught one pass last year).
Maybe the Patriots hang on to Polk based on draft slotting alone. But he played in 15 games last year and caught 12 passes, two of them touchdowns. The Patriots responded by signing Stefon Diggs and taking a wideout in the third round.
So, perhaps in a roundabout way, the Chargers can get another small win over the Patriots by getting a shot at Polk this summer as one of the league’s most dramatic rebuilds continues.
Those Chargers brought back Mike Williams and drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. But they probably wouldn’t mind more high-upside depth when talking about those fifth and sixth spots that currently go to names like Jalen Reagor.
Either way, it’s just something to watch during the summer as training camp battles rage around the NFL.
