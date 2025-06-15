Chargers' backup QB battle behind Justin Herbert looks uninspiring so far
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers wanted to provide deeper competition on the depth chart behind quarterback Justin Herbert this summer.
So far, said competition isn’t looking so hot.
Of the major highlights to emerge from Chargers minicamp, some of the most notable are interceptions thrown by the likes of Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei.
As explained by Daniel Popper of The Athletic, a Lance interception was a bad decision: “And rookie safety Jaylen Jones picked off an ill-advised off-platform throw from quarterback Trey Lance, who has been trading off with Uiagalelei as the third-string quarterback.”
RELATED: Rashawn Slater throws out blunt take on his upcoming big Chargers contract extension
Uiagalelei, meanwhile, has notably had passes batted down by the likes of Derwin James. He’s a rookie, of course, so taking some time to get adapted to the speed of the NFL is a thing. But he’s a notable one to watch, considering speculation that he might change his position as an undrafted free agent chased him into the league.
As for Lance, the former high draft pick was brought on this offseason to take reps and perhaps push No. 2 Taylor Heinicke a bit. Whether that happens remains to be seen.
RELATED: Chargers coaches make Quentin Johnston sound like a guy about to prove doubters wrong
Something is better than nothing, though. The Chargers, after all, are about one year removed from essentially panic-trading for Heinicke after not liking the quarterback situation behind Herbert before the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert gives blunt response about playoff losses
Chargers QB Justin Herbert torched his defense with 4 TDs in minicamp finale
Jim Harbaugh throws out some refreshing Chargers injury news after minicamp
Chargers veteran says Jim Harbaugh might just love his players like a parent would
Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden is ascending quicker than expected