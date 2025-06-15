Chargers blasted for major gaffe that could severely hurt Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers did not exactly have a banner offseason when it comes to making significant veteran additions. In spite of entering free agency with massive cap room, the Chargers mostly chose to sit on the sidelines in terms of adding star talent.
Not only that, but Los Angeles blatantly ignored some key areas of need, and while wide receiver is the most obvious, the Chargers also snubbed their noses at another weakness: the interior of their offensive line.
Yes, LA did sign former Philadelphia Eagles behemoth Mekhi Becton, but it also failed to save some money by cutting Trey Pipkins, which has resulted in the Bolts likely keeping him on the bench and starting Bradley Bozeman at left guard.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat highlighted the mistake for the Chargers in a recent piece, and it's really hard to argue with any of the points he made, especially considering that Los Angeles could have pocketed $6.75 million by releasing Pipkins.
"The Chargers could have handled things differently to avoid starting Bozeman at left guard (which is where all signs are pointing). Los Angeles didn't even need to waive Pipkins to make it happen," Reed wrote. "But even if we give the team the benefit of the doubt, it's baffling why the team chose to keep Pipkins instead of use that money elsewhere."
Neither Bozeman nor Pipkins inspires much confidence, and Reed questions why Los Angeles didn't just sign Ryan Kelly — who ultimately joined the Minnesota Vikings — to rectify the issue.
Now, not only with Justin Herbert have to worry about not having enough proven talent at wide receiver, but his protection up front may not be the best as a result of the Chargers' rather shaky outlook at the guard position.
Los Angeles did select 6-foot-6, 330-pound Branson Taylor in the sixth round of the NFL draft, but whether or not Taylor will actually get any playing time in 2025 remains to be seen (and who wants to rely on a Day 3 rookie, anyway?).
