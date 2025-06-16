Jim Harbaugh hypes up potential Chargers breakout player at key position for 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few young, budding stars on defense. Last season, cornerbacks Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still provided some valuable snaps, now they're both slated to start in 2025. Daiyan Henley had a breakout year with 147 tackles, as the third-year linebacker is looking to take control of the middle of the Chargers' defense.
What about Junior Colson, the Chargers' third round pick from last year?
He appeared in 11 games last season due to injuries, but couldn't really find a way onto the field even when healthy. The former Michigan product was coached by Jim Harbaugh in college, a major reason why he was brought to the Chargers. While Colson didn't have the rookie season he would've hoped for, Harbaugh has faith in his young linebacker to succeed in 2025.
Could this be a similar situation to Henley? Henley didn't play much as a rookie in 2023, then was shot into a starting role last season and exploded onto the scene.
If Colson can put together a strong training camp and gain momentum heading into the regular season, the Chargers could potentially have another mid-round gem at linebacker on their hands.
