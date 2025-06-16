Chargers predicted to make major move with son of NFL legend
The Los Angeles Chargers are definitely in need of help at the wide receiver position, as they are pinning many of their hopes on rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Could another receiver emerge for the Chargers in 2025 and develop into a reliable weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert?
Well, if Jason Reed of Bolt Beat is correct in his roster predictions, it won't be Brenden Rice.
Reed is projecting the Chargers to cut ties with the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, as he has Los Angeles keeping six receivers and leaving the former seventh-round pick out in the cold.
Rice played in just three games with the Bolts last season, failing to register a single statistic. He actually did make LA's 53-man roster out of camp in 2024, but obviously, he did not show enough to forge a legitimate role on the squad.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound pass-catcher began his collegiate career at Colorado in 2020 and spent two years with the Buffaloes before transferring to USC after 2021. He enjoyed a couple of productive campaigns with the Trojans, with his best season coming in 2023 when he hauled in 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was good for an average of 17.6 yards per catch.
Rice definitely has some impressive physical attributes, but it doesn't seem all that likely that he will get a chance to contribute for the Chargers in 2025. Not even with Los Angeles needing some extra depth at the receiver position.
But who knows? Maybe Rice will surprise all of us. We probably shouldn't anticipate a Hall-of-Fame career like Jerry, though.
