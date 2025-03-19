2025 NFL Draft: Player of Need Falls to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs focused on finding a new left tackle in free agency, their greatest position of need. They signed San Francisco 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore to be that guy. However, some think Moore is still unproven, and that the Chiefs can't put all their eggs in one basket.
According to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., the Chiefs should find a backup option and take left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas in the first round. Here's what Kiper had to say about the pick:
Banks has spent three years as a Longhorn and has been a big part of their steady offensive line. He only let up 1 sack on the year, along with just 7 quarterback hurries and 2 hits. A true left tackle, Banks received a respectable 86.2 overall grade from PFF.
"This could easily be Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr., who is right behind Banks on my offensive tackle rankings and a potential first-rounder. Honestly, either player would be a good pick. The Chiefs' pass protection issues were on full display during the Super Bowl, and signing Jaylon Moore -- a backup in San Francisco before getting a two-year deal with the Chiefs -- is no guarantee to solve anything," Kiper said.
"Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia and D.J. Humphries weren't the answers, and Joe Thuney -- who was a stopgap fix in moving outside from guard -- is now in Chicago. Banks has the traits to help fortify Patrick Mahomes' protection. Perhaps Banks wins the left tackle job over Moore. Maybe he replaces Jawaan Taylor on the right side. And maybe he even kicks inside to Thuney's vacated guard spot. Regardless of where he plays, Banks' experience (42 college starts), quickness and power would be welcomed in Kansas City."
Playing arguably his best season in 2024, Banks stacked up numerous accolades: earning first team All-American and All-SEC honors, along with bringing home the Lombardi Award (for the nation's top offensive lineman).
This all comes down to how much the Chiefs trust Jaylon Moore. If they have faith that he can hold down the left side, they should look to other postions in the first. If thy still have hesitations, Banks could definitely be a nice addition to the line.
