Chiefs Double-Dip on Offense in New 2025 NFL Mock Draft
As Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players prepare for a break before the team's push through the playoffs, much of the NFL world — including plenty of people in the Chiefs organization — have begun to look to the future. In a new mock projecting the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs double-dip on offense.
In a two-round mock draft by Cory Kinnan of Daft on Draft, the Chiefs begin by taking an offensive lineman with the No. 32 overall pick.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
"Even after selecting Kingsley Suamataia in the second round a year ago, the Chiefs need to address the offensive tackle position again," Kinnan wrote. "Even if that means moving off of the young tackle already. Trey Smith is also a pending free agent after the season on an offensive line that is already highly paid. Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea can play either tackle or guard."
Suamataia's disastrous rookie campaign has certainly left the future of the left tackle position up in the air, but would Kansas City spend a third-, second-, and first-round pick on offensive tackles in three consecutive years? Without spending significant money in free agency, the draft may be the Chiefs' only path aside from internal development, and Kinnan's point about Smith and the Chiefs' long-term guard plans is a fair one.
Still, Chiefs fans shouldn't treat a first-round pick as a surefire Week 1 starter. Suamataia, taken at No. 63 overall last year, received some late-first-round hype in mocks leading up to the 2024 Draft and didn't even get to the end of Week 2 before his season effectively became a redshirt year.
64. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
While Kinnan doesn't expand on his logic for the Chiefs' selection at No. 64, it's a familiar positional fit. In September, Kinnan mocked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to KC as a potential Travis Kelce successor. Earlier in the same month, another mock also paired Loveland and the Chiefs. However, in Kinnan's newest mock, Loveland is off the board at No. 22 overall, 10 spots before the Chiefs' first pick. In a November mock, the Chiefs took Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at the end of the first round.
While rumors of Kelce's demise were early and overstated, the Chiefs certainly should be planning for a long-term boost at tight end as fourth-round rookie Jared Wiley's first-year ACL tear undercut KC's recent investment in the position, even as Noah Gray enjoys a career year following a contract extension.