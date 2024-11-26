Recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chiefs Penn State Star TE Tyler Warren
With so many pass catchers suffering injuries throughout the season, the Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to make do with what they have. That'll prove to be tougher next season, though, as Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and DeAndre Hopkins are both currently slated to be free agents. Additionally, tight end Travis Kelce will turn 36 in October of next year and is already being relied on more than he should be.
What avenues does general manager Brett Veach have for future improvement? One could be free agency, although spending money will be limited. Another is the 2025 NFL Draft, which Pro Football Focus recently did a mock for and sent Kansas City some help in its simulation.
In the outlet's latest mock, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren lands with the Chiefs at the No. 31 overall pick next April. Gordon McGuinness believes Warren could be a potential successor to Kelce.
"A long-term replacement for Travis Kelce will be the go-to selection in many mock drafts for the Chiefs this offseason, and Warren could be exactly the type of target quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves in the middle of the field," McGuinness wrote. "Warren has been outstanding this season, earning a 92.6 PFF receiving grade, averaging 3.12 yards per route run, and dropping just one of the 76 catchable passes thrown his way."
What would Tyler Warren bring to the Chiefs' offense?
It's been a long time coming for Warren, who now holds multiple records for Penn State tight ends since joining the program back in 2020. After flashing some upside a season ago en route to a seven-touchdown campaign, he's now up to a staggering 75 receptions for 910 yards and five scores as a senior. In his last two games, the Virginia native has logged at least eight receptions while also going over the 100-yard receiving mark.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds, Warren fits the mold of what many teams will be looking for in a tight end. Naturally, he's a solid threat at the catch point and can be dangerous in the red zone due to his frame. He pairs that size with athleticism, however, that shows up in all areas of the field. Warren gets going quickly after hauling in the football and can break off chunks post-catch. Metrics like his contested catch rate (75%), yards per route run and drop rate (1.3%) this year paint the picture of a well-rounded option in the passing game.
Warren has tremendous versatility, too. After not recording a rushing attempt in 2022 or 2023, he has 18 of them for 157 yards and four touchdowns this year. That, combined with a healthy split of in-line versus slot reps, makes him a candidate to line up just about anywhere and fulfill a multitude of tight end roles (traditional or even an H-back) at the next level. One hole to poke in Warren's resume is blocking, as he needs work in that regard. Does that sound familiar?
It's hard to deny that Warren would be a fun and practical fit in the Chiefs' offense. As a former high school quarterback, he'd likely see the field the way Patrick Mahomes wants him to and also succeed against zone coverage. There's more to him than just a static tight end profile, especially considering his versatility in alignment with the Nittany Lions. The only question is whether Veach would want to bring in another tight end after drafting Jared Wiley this year and inking Noah Gray (who's experiencing a year-four breakout) to a new contract extension.
But if he looked past that and opted for Warren anyway, the rich would undoubtedly get richer.