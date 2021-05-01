NFL Draft Day 3: Who's Left for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Day three of the 2021 NFL Draft is upon us. Which positions should the Kansas City Chiefs focus on, and who's still available for them to pick?

After two days of action, the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft is finally here. While some teams have settled into their respective draft grooves, others are still finding their footing. The Kansas City Chiefs lie somewhere in the middle.

With their two picks on Friday night, the Chiefs selected Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey. Bolton is an intelligent, fundamentally sound, hard-hitting player that may not have a great year-one role but should factor into the team's plans for the future in a big way. Humphrey, one of the top interior offensive line prospects in this year's class, could possibly start this season.

Heading into Saturday's portion of the draft, the Chiefs have four picks to work with, including a fourth-rounder, a pair of fifth-rounders and a sixth-rounder. I joined Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to discuss which position groups the team should focus on today, as well as who's still available to be selected.

Let's take a look at some positions the Chiefs may want to take a look at on Day Three of the draft, as well as some notable names to keep an eye on. The selections of Bolton and Humphrey will be noted.

Team Needs

Tier 1: Wide receiver, EDGE, interior offensive line (Humphrey).

Tier 2: Linebacker (Bolton), cornerback, safety.

Tier 3: Interior defensive line, tight end.

Notable Names

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tylan Wallace are names that were commonly associated with the Chiefs in rounds two and three, so it's a bit of a surprise to see them still on the board heading into round four. St. Brown is an exciting player with plus ball-tracking skills and route-running, while Wallace is one of the more NFL-ready receivers in this year's draft. If the Chiefs were in the mood to execute an early Day Three trade-up for a receiver, these guys make a ton of sense.

Derrick Nnadi's contract situation remains something the Chiefs will need to monitor, and drafting an eventual replacement for him may not be a bad idea. Khyiris Tonga is a run-stuffer with great strength and the potential to push the pocket against the pass. He'd be a worthwhile investment at a position that may not be a huge need now but in due time, the investment could pay off.

EDGE talent near the end of the draft becomes slim but there's one player who could develop into a future stud: Elerson Smith. Smith fits typical Steve Spagnuolo measurements and is an exciting player who will need at least a year to adjust to the NFL. He has some work to do but with terrific college production and a ton of potential, Smith would be a great pick to stash along the end of the defensive line.

Rachad Wildgoose has drawn comparisons to current Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, and that's not a bad thing. He's a solid player who could become a starter in the slot down the road. With L'Jarius Sneed potentially moving to the outside, adding another nickel option at cornerback would be a solid move by the Chiefs. Wildgoose plays hard and if he can clean some things up, picking him would make good sense for the team.

Some players' stocks have possibly been damaged by injuries, and that could certainly be the case for Cincinnati's James Wiggins. He's battled injuries over the past couple of years but maintains an intriguing athletic profile and element of scheme versatility. He's highly intelligent and will be a great value pick for the right team. With Daniel Sorensen returning on just a one-year contract, Wiggins and the Chiefs could be an ideal pairing.