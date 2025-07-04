Former Chiefs QB Sounds Off on Analyst Take of Chiefs Downfall
If the Kansas City Chiefs have any thoughts of winning the Super Bowl next season, they are going to have to fix the issues they had last season. The Chiefs are in a good place in the offseason as they are getting ready for their training camp, which will take place later this month. But many are thinking that the Chiefs will be taking a step back next season.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lacked a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
Leading up to next season, it is going to be interesting to see how many people around the league will not be picking the Chiefs to come out of the AFC or even the AFC West division. Many have them taking a major step back and not being serious contenders.
But that can be far from it because if there is one thing that the Chiefs have done well over the years, it is getting better when the previous season did not go their way.
“Has the Super Bowl drought for the Kansas City Chiefs started? Here’s why I suggest that,” said Emmanuel Acho on The Faculty.
“Has the drought begun for the Kansas City Chiefs, and is everybody just afraid to say it because it’s sacrilegious to talk about Patrick Mahomes and it’s sacrilegious to talk about Andy Reid?” Acho added
Former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel has a response for Acho on this one.
"The Chiefs have been to 3 straight Super Bowls & have won 2 out of the last 3," said Chase Daniel on X/Twitter. "They’ve won 79 games since 2020 (almost 16 wins a year) They have one of the greatest QB’s of all time…no drought."
The Chiefs are the last team a lot of people should be picking against. But for the Chiefs as a team, this just gives them more motivation for next season. The Chiefs will have a lot of things to fix, but they will be in the mix once again to come out of the AFC.
