Chiefs Open as Narrow Favorites Over Bills in AFC Championship Game
As the Kansas City Chiefs advance in the postseason, they continue to make history in the process. This Sunday will see more of it, as the back-to-back Super Bowl winners will take on a familiar foe at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the Buffalo Bills coming to town, it's no surprise that the betting world is considering this one a close contest. As of Monday morning, Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite over its conference rival in most prominent sportsbooks. The value of a team hosting must be taken into account, though, and that's historically been worth at least a couple of points. With that in mind, this is viewed as more of a toss-up or even a half-point shade to Buffalo thanks to an excellent season thus far.
Following the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Houston Texans, tight end Travis Kelce described the conference title game as "one of the biggest challenges that you ever have." That was regardless of whether it'd be the Bills or Baltimore Ravens making the trip to Kansas City, then Sunday's thriller resulted in Josh Allen and company moving on.
The reigning champs know all too well how much of a challenge the Bills can prove to be. Week 11's meeting between these two teams, a 30-21 outcome in favor of Buffalo, was a perfect example. After that game, Kansas City Chiefs On SI hinted at a seemingly inevitable clash between both sides once again.
Don't get it twisted: Sunday's first half was excellent and even with no points being scored in the third quarter, things were interesting. The final frame, though, felt like a true playoff environment from two of the AFC's best teams and quarterbacks. Should these two squads face one another again come playoff time, it's safe to assume that similar circumstances will unfold.
Whenever Allen and Patrick Mahomes meet, there's bound to be a fireworks show. With the Chiefs holding a 3-0 playoff advantage during the era of these generational quarterbacks, the market is anticipating another high-drama outing this weekend.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.