Chiefs vs. Browns Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 15?
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for Week 15's meeting with the Cleveland Browns, there's plenty on the line for both sides.
For Andy Reid's group, a win would put them one step closer to capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. While Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland crew is just 3-10 on the year, they remain a tough out and have the upside to be a spoiler down the stretch. As is the case with any team this late in the season, though, neither squad is completely healthy as Sunday arrives. Injuries and the war of attrition will factor into the game in Ohio.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Cleveland in Week 15's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Cleveland Browns
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- OT D.J. Humphries
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- DE Joshua Uche
- DE Malik Herring
The most notable absence for Kansas City this weekend is Humphries, who played 60 snaps in his Chiefs debut but suffered a hamstring injury late in the contest. That subsequently held him out of practice during the week and had him originally carrying a "doubtful" designation into Sunday's game. On Saturday, the team downgraded him to out, leaving plenty of uncertainty surrounding the left tackle situation in Week 15.
At the same time as the Humphries adjustment was announced, Kansas City removed kicker Harrison Butker's injury designation. That means the eighth-year man is back in the lineup after missing four games while on the injured reserve list. Spencer Shrader and Matthew Wright (who was recently waived) performed admirably in Butker's absence, but the Chiefs can now rest assured knowing one of their best players is ready to go for the final stretch of the season.
Elsewhere, there aren't many surprises on the Chiefs' inactives list. Players like Hanson, Driskell, Tuipulotu and Edwards-Helaire have been healthy scratches for weeks. Uche is a scratch for the second week in a row despite being acquired via trade a handful of weeks ago.
Cleveland Browns inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Cedric Tillman
- QB Bailey Zappe (third quarterback)
- K Dustin Hopkins
- RB D'Onta Foreman
- CB Chigozie Anusiem
- TE David Njoku
- DE James Houston
In advance of Sunday's game, the Browns ruled Tillman out with a concussion. Elsewhere, five players brought "questionable" designations into the weekend. The player who got the most attention this week was Njoku, who didn't practice with a hamstring ailment on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. He's out for Week 15, but other questionable players like guard Joel Bitonio (back) and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee) are good to go.