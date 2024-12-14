Report: Chiefs Releasing Kicker Matthew Wright, Setting Up Harrison Butker's Return
As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cleveland for their Sunday matchup against the Browns, they're getting a massive piece of the roster back in the fold for Week 15.
Per a Saturday morning report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, kicker Matthew Wright is being released. In a corresponding move, Harrison Butker is activated from the injured reserve list and will be the club's expected starter against the Browns this weekend.
"Chiefs are releasing kicker Matthew Wright today, per source," Schefter's tweet began. "Harrison Butker now is expected to kick Sunday vs. the Browns. Life in the NFL: Wright was the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, then released Saturday."
In his brief (second) stint with Kansas City, Wright made quite the impact. In just two games with the team, he nailed all but one of his nine field goal attempts and made a big-time difference for the reigning Super Bowl champions. That included his heroic last-second boot against Los Angeles, which propelled the Chiefs to a comeback win and also earned Wright AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance.
After perhaps the best highlight of his career, Wright saluted his teammates for making the adjustment easy for everyone.
"Yeah, it's a testament to James (Winchester) and Matt (Araiza) because a new kicker is hard for both of them," Wright said. "And then the line does a great job. Just trying to stay focused and make sure that when I'm on my own, I treat reps like game reps and then just be ready to do what I do."
For Butker, this means he missed only his required four-game window while on IR following a meniscus injury suffered last month. The Chiefs originally went with Spencer Shrader to replace him, but then he got hurt and subsequently brought Wright into the picture.
Speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said he was "hesitant to say anything" about Butker's status for Sunday but acknowledged that "there's a chance" he could play. Butker carried a questionable designation into the weekend.
With Butker healthy, Kansas City can rest assured knowing it's getting contributions from one of the best in the business.