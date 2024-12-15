Patrick Mahomes on Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Browns, Next Steps on Short Week
Although the Kansas City Chiefs did more than enough to bring home a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, perhaps the biggest story of the afternoon revolved around a specific player. Late in the Week 15 victory, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury and didn't return to the game.
Shortly after Kansas City's victory, Mahomes broke down what happened on the play that saw him get hurt.
"I was trying to run up in the pocket," Mahomes said. "Obviously, fourth down, trying to make a play happen and as I threw the ball, I kind of got hit. I haven't seen it, but it just felt like someone hit me from behind as well, so I kind of just got rolled up on. This stuff kind of happens in football. I tried to bounce back up but obviously, it hurt a little bit. Now, we'll just get after the rehab part of it and try to be ready for next week."
With Mahomes banged up, Kansas City opted for backup Carson Wentz to finish Sunday's game. He led a six-play drive to eat up some of the game clock, then kneeled out a two-play possession to close things out. Having trust in Wentz to get the job done made sitting out a bit easier for Mahomes to stomach as he and the team evaluated a tough injury. His conversation with head coach Andy Reid wasn't as spirited as some from the past.
"It was good," Mahomes said. "In the past, it was the playoffs and kind of a do-or-die situation. I thought the defense was playing really [well] and I wanted to go back out there. I probably would've fought a little bit harder if they would've gotten the game into one score. I have a lot of trust in Carson, too. He's played football and he's won football games. [They] put him out there, and I thought he did a great job moving the football and running time off the clock and putting us in position to win the football game."
While he cited that "every injury is different," Mahomes did admit that the "most important thing" is he's grown familiar with what it takes to rehab from an ankle ailment in a short period of time. Early reports indicate that the two-time NFL MVP is week-to-week with X-rays being negative.
Facing a short week before Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, Mahomes believes that he and the team will understand the injury better in the coming days. For now, he's simply worried about recovering as fast as possible.
"Yeah, I mean, it's hard to say right now," Mahomes said. "Obviously, there's still adrenaline rolling. Usually, it's kind of the day after that we get a good sense of it. I felt like I could've finished the game in different circumstances, but I thought the smart decision we talked about was to put Carson in. He's played a lot of football, and he finished the game well."