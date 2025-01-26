Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for AFC Championship Game vs. Buffalo Bills
All season long, it's been made perfectly clear how much history the Kansas City Chiefs can make. The deeper the reigning Super Bowl champs get into the postseason, a chance at football immortality becomes more attainable. In Sunday's conference title game against the Buffalo Bills, some players and even the organization itself can continue separating from the playoff pack.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Patrick Mahomes with a chance to pass Joe Montana in a critical stat
Despite soon wrapping up just his seventh year as Kansas City's full-time starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has done more than most field generals to ever set foot on the field. He can further prove that point this weekend with a win over Buffalo. Should Mahomes lead the Chiefs to an AFC championship victory, he'll pass Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second-most postseason wins by a quarterback in NFL history. With only Tom Brady ahead of him right now, Mahomes's legend simply never stops growing.
Can Travis Kelce continue climbing the leaderboards in the playoffs?
Speaking of legends, Travis Kelce turned back the clock when he hauled in seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the divisional round against the Houston Texans. Entering the weekend's play, he's just six points behind running backs Emmitt Smith and Thurman Thomas for the third-most postseason points by a non-kicker ever. With Kelce already having the most 100-plus-yard receiving performances in playoff history and sitting behind Jerry Rice for multiple other stats, he's firmly established as an all-time great regardless of the occasion. When the stakes are at their highest, No. 87 rises even higher.
Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco are still battling for the Chiefs rushing crown
In the divisional round, Mahomes and running back Isiah Pacheco were in a tight-knit battle for the most postseason rushing yards in team history. Although Pacheco managed to close the gap some, it was only by four yards as he had a measly 18 rushing yards and Mahomes had 14. Pacheco is happy to help however he can, even with Kareem Hunt being the preferred piece last weekend, so only time will tell how many opportunities he gets on Sunday. If it's a sizable workload, though, he could pass Mahomes (who's 10 yards in front of him).
Contextualizing what an AFC title game win can do for Kansas City
Of all the back-to-back Super Bowl winners in league history, Kansas City is just the fourth to make it back to the conference championship game the following year. With a win against the Bills, they can become the first of that crop to get back to the biggest outing of all. There isn't much talk of a three-peat inside the building, but that's at the forefront of many folks' minds outside the organization. With a triumph on Sunday, the Chiefs can get one step closer to doing what no one has ever accomplished.