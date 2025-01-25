Isiah Pacheco Reflects on Comeback from Injury, Role in Chiefs' Playoff Offense
The Kansas CIty Chiefs have made reaching the AFC championship game look easy, but there was nothing simple about the club's journey throughout the regular season. Seemingly countless times, the reigning Super Bowl champions dealt with injuries to key starters and role players alike. Others, whether already on the roster or acquired in-season, were required to step up.
Running back Isiah Pacheco, who missed Weeks 3-12 with a fractured fibula, was just one part of what added more adversity for Kansas City. Him getting hurt resulted in the shocking decision to reunite with former third-round pick Kareem Hunt, which has been a blessing in disguise for both sides. He and Pacheco have had weeks to form a committee in the backfield – the Chiefs are hoping that tandem will elevate to new heights this weekend.
When asked about his trying season, Pacheco didn't hang his head one bit. In fact, he did the exact opposite.
"I'd say it's been a phenomenal comeback for me," Pacheco said. "Just pleased and thankful for the training staff and everybody that's been a part of the journey. For me, [it's] just been great."
The returns on the Hunt-Pacheco halfback duo aren't what many anticipated. In Weeks 13-17 with both backs getting work, Kansas City ranked 26th in rush EPA and 30th in rushing success rate (per rbsdm.com) after being 12th and second, respectively, in Weeks 4-12 when Hunt was getting heavy work. In last weekend's divisional round win over the Houston Texans, they were fifth in the eight-team playoff field in the former stat and fourth in the latter.
Many have speculated that perhaps getting into a rhythm is more difficult with so many players in the mix. After all, Samaje Perine is also a viable choice who's been used plenty. Pacheco isn't embracing that potential excuse, though.
"Nah," Pacheco said. "Just being patient and not trying to hit a home run every play. Just letting God do his work, and we're winning. Can't wait for us to get out there and execute."
From the time he was activated from injured reserve until the end of the regular season, Pacheco logged 49 carries for just 175 yards, a 3.6-yard average. That was accompanied by five receptions for 25 yards. In that same span, Hunt had 45 carries for 151 yards and six receptions for 41 yards. In Kansas City's first postseason game of the year, Hunt was the trusted option down the stretch and produced 26 more yards than his peer while getting higher-leverage work. It's far from a foregone conclusion that Pacheco will resume his more dominant split of reps at any point, even if looking forward to the 2025-26 campaign.
Either way, Pacheco is still excited to go to work and rise to the occasion whenever the Chiefs need him.
"Whatever opportunity you get, I'm willing to do my job as high as I can," Pacheco said. "Just great to be out there with the guys flying around and getting that momentum going again."