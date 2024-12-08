Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Week 14 Preview, Score Predictions
As the AFC playoff picture slowly comes into focus, Sunday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is bound to have an impact on that postseason race.
With a win, Andy Reid's Kansas City squad can lock up the AFC West for yet another season. A Week 14 victory would also keep teams like the Buffalo Bills at bay in the fight for the conference's one-seed. On the other side, Jim Harbaugh has Los Angeles out to an 8-4 start to the year. A win is desperately needed to maintain any chance of winning the division, and it wouldn't hurt the Chargers' playoff odds either as a current wild-card team.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 14 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: Assuming that D.J. Humphries gets the start at left tackle, I'm holding out hope that the Chiefs' offense will look substantially more consistent and more explosive with even average protection for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers will be a tough test for whoever starts on the left side and for banged-up right tackle Jawaan Taylor, but it should also serve as a good indicator of where KC's O-line currently stands. On defense, I hope Steve Spagnuolo lets Trent McDuffie follow Ladd McConkey for the majority of the game, while Joshua Williams should have a chance to show that he belongs in the starting lineup. The only thing that would truly surprise me would be a blowout for either team.
Prediction: Chiefs 20, Chargers 19
Jordan Foote: In some ways, the Chargers operate similarly to the Chiefs. They don't have the league's most explosive passing game and weapons-wise, there isn't a ton at Justin Herbert's disposal. Los Angeles thrives on running the rock, protecting the football and hoping its defense can come up with stops. The difference here is Jesse Minter's defense is playing at a higher level than Steve Spagnuolo's. Despite that, Kansas City might be getting a boost at left tackle and I'm not quite as worried about the cornerback spot if Joshua Williams is in the fold instead of Jaylen Watson. Expect a close game here, as Kansas City seems to have every week, but the home team will come away with a clutch victory over their AFC West rivals.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 20
Zack Eisen: All eyes will be on the newly acquired D.J. Humphries. Sunday night will be his first live action since tearing his ACL last December. If he can give the Chiefs league-average left tackle play, it will be a massive upgrade over Wanya Morris. Kansas City’s offense is poised to break out with the improvement in the passing game and the return of Isiah Pacheco in the running game. Humphries could be the key to unlocking it. The Chiefs haven’t played a great game against a divisional opponent all season. However, with a chance to clinch the AFC West, they put together a strong performance and come away with a decisive win here.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 20
Mark Van Sickle: It’s going to be a close game. There’s no reason to think otherwise no matter who the opponent is at this point, but especially against the Chargers. They're a divisional rival and the second-best team in the AFC West, so this game could very well come down to the final possession. Every game has had a unique ending of late. Whether it be a blocked field goal, walk-off kick or a botched snap and fumble recovery, the Chiefs continue to keep us on our toes. It feels like this game will have some new unique ending. I don’t think Cameron Dicker, the Chargers' kicker, would miss an extra point, and it feels like Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would go for two on a late touchdown. Chiefs will survive once again, this time on a failed two-point conversion by the Chargers in the final minute of the game.