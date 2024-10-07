Three Things to Watch in Chiefs vs. Saints: How Will Offensive Weapons Mesh?
The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to adjust their offensive personnel as the injury-riddled unit takes on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Plus, one key defensive matchup bodes well for KC. Who will determine the direction of the game? Here are three storylines worth watching ahead of KC's prime time showdown.
Who will step up among the Chiefs' healthy wide receivers?
Without Rashee Rice or Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who will lead the Chiefs' pass catchers against New Orleans? While rookie speedster Xavier Worthy certainly has the highest ceiling among the Chiefs' healthy wide receivers, he's received just 15 targets for nine receptions through his first four games. While Worthy appears ready to take on a larger role by skill and necessity, I'm not confident he'll see a No. 1 receiver target share, at least not on this side of KC's bye week. After Rice went down in Los Angeles, Worthy did lead Chiefs' receivers in snaps taken, but it resulted in just three receptions for 73 yards, with 54 yards coming on his long touchdown in the second quarter.
In LA, Justin Watson was second among wide receiver snaps taken, with JuJu Smith-Schuster third. I expect Worthy, Smith-Schuster and Watson to remain KC's top three while Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore see the field in limited capacities.
Tight end Travis Kelce should be KC's best bet to lead the team in catches, with No. 2 tight end Noah Gray also likely to see a worthwhile workload. Jody Fortson, back in Kansas City after a brief trip to Miami, and rookie Jared Wiley should also see the field as Andy Reid and Matt Nagy get creative with their personnel. Currently, the Chiefs have four tight ends and five wide receivers on their active roster.
Who leads the running back rotation?
Following another fumble from undrafted rookie Carson Steele last week, Kareem Hunt took over as the Chiefs' primary ball carrier. Barring a fumbling problem of his own, I expect Hunt to keep the lead role, and he should be in line to have a heavy workload if KC's passing game continues to feel disjointed without its top two wide receivers.
Chris Jones vs. Derek Carr
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is familiar with Saints quarterback Derek Carr from his many years as the Raiders' signal-caller. Even though Carr hasn't done much serious winning in his career, he's earned the respect of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The good news for the Chiefs? Carr, like most quarterbacks, gets significantly worse when confronted with quick interior pressure. The better news? Nobody in the league is better at creating those pressures than Jones.
While Carr can do his best to be quick and decisive on Monday night, Jones and Spagnuolo should combine to create a brutal combination for Carr to navigate: a hectic defensive strategy with schemed-up pressures at key times, and the NFL's best interior rusher hunting for his best matchups as Carr attempts to keep the Saints' offense on time. If the Spagnuolo-Jones duo produces its best, the questions about KC's patchwork offense won't be as pressing in prime time.