How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. NO Saints: NFL Week 5 TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action under the bright lights, as Patrick Mahomes and company are also returning home for Week 5.
Coming to town are the New Orleans Saints, who boast one of football's most surprising offenses thus far. Off to a 2-2 start to the year, Dennis Allen's crew is right in the thick of the NFC South race. A road upset over Kansas City would be massive.
On the other hand, Andy Reid's Chiefs have brought every game this season down to one score but remain undefeated anyway. Strong defense and overall clutch performances have been their keys to success, much like the 2023-24 campaign. With wide receiver Rashee Rice missing this game, Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have their work cut out for them against a tough opponent.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Saints to start next week.
Game: Chiefs vs. Saints
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Monday, October 7 at 7:15 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN2 national or KMBC local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -5.5 (as of Wednesday)
This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color) in the commentary booth. Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 5's matchup.
For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI for additional coverage, commentary and more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.