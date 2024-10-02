Arrowhead Report

How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. NO Saints: NFL Week 5 TV, Odds, Preview

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Jordan Foote

Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after being tackled during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after being tackled during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action under the bright lights, as Patrick Mahomes and company are also returning home for Week 5.

Coming to town are the New Orleans Saints, who boast one of football's most surprising offenses thus far. Off to a 2-2 start to the year, Dennis Allen's crew is right in the thick of the NFC South race. A road upset over Kansas City would be massive.

On the other hand, Andy Reid's Chiefs have brought every game this season down to one score but remain undefeated anyway. Strong defense and overall clutch performances have been their keys to success, much like the 2023-24 campaign. With wide receiver Rashee Rice missing this game, Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have their work cut out for them against a tough opponent.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Saints to start next week.

Game: Chiefs vs. Saints

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Date and Time: Monday, October 7 at 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN2 national or KMBC local

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs -5.5 (as of Wednesday)

This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color) in the commentary booth. Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 5's matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI for additional coverage, commentary and more.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Read More: Chris Jones Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Performance vs. Chargers

Published
Jordan Foote
JORDAN FOOTE

Jordan Foote is the deputy editor of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. He also hosts the One Royal Way podcast on Kansas City Sports Network. Jordan is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. Follow him on X @footenoted. 

Home/Game Day