Chiefs vs. Saints Injury Report: Andy Reid Announces Status of Kareem Hunt, Mecole Hardman, Mike Danna
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to be shorthanded against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football due to the sidelined status of running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receivers Rashee Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. However, on Saturday, the Chiefs saw most players return to full practice participation and head coach Andy Reid delivered cause for optimism regarding the team's players who had missed portions of the week's preparation.
Running back Kareem Hunt (shoulder) was officially limited in practice on Thursday and Friday but was a full participant on Saturday, clearing the way for him to take the field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since returning to Kansas City.
Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) was also limited for Thursday and Friday's practices but was listed as a full participant on Saturday. Like Hunt, Danna received no game day designation, meaning that he should be expected to return to the starting lineup after missing last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
More good news arrived for wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee), who was limited on Thursday before missing Friday's practice. Hardman was listed as a full participant on Saturday and is listed as questionable vs. New Orleans.
With an already-thin group at wide receiver, Reid was asked if the Chiefs would consider elevating one of their three practice squad wide receivers for Saturday's game, potentially calling up Nikko Remigio, Justyn Ross or Montrell Washington.
"I'll visit with [general manager Brett] Veach, but right now, I think we're OK with who we've got up at wide receiver there," Reid said.
Even with a healthy Hardman, the Chiefs only have five wide receivers active on the 53-man roster: Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Hardman.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has begun his 21-day ramp-up practice window as he returns from the non-football illness (NFI) list, was limited on Saturday and will be officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game. Reid said Edwards-Helaire "had a good week of practice, good to get him back in the swing of things."