Patrick Mahomes was at his best on third down in the Chiefs’ win over the Buccaneers, completing 11 of 13 attempts for 126 yards, 3 TDs and 10 first downs (+8.3% CPOE).



His two incompletions on third down came in the final three minutes of regulation.