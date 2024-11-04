KC Chiefs vs. TB Buccaneers Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 9?
After a long wait, the Kansas City Chiefs are almost set to take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 9's outing on Monday Night Football features two of the more efficient offenses in the sport, although neither team is at 100%.
As they do every week, injuries will surely play a role in Monday's contest. Andy Reid's team has dealt with a multitude of missing players throughout the season, and Todd Bowles and company are still adjusting to life without two of their best offensive players. Things should still make for an exciting game but as the season reaches its midpoint, attrition is beginning to set in.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Week 9's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- DE Mike Danna
- CB Nazeeh Johnson
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
It's another week filled with injuries for the Chiefs. For the second game in a row, Smith-Schuster is out with a nagging hamstring injury. He's joined by Danna, who returned to practice this week but was limited in each day of work with a pectoral ailment. Finally, Johnson suffered a concussion in Week 8's win over the Las Vegas Raiders and while he was limited on Friday and Saturday, he didn't progress well enough to return to the lineup. In an effort to supplement the depth chart, Kansas City promoted wideout Justyn Ross and cornerback Nic Jones from the practice squad on Monday.
Rookie tight end Jared Wiley isn't listed here, and it's because the fourth-round pick is on the injured reserve list. He suffered a torn ACL in practice on Friday, cutting his debut campaign short. With Wiley and Jody Fortson (ACL and meniscus) both on IR, Peyton Hendershot was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Anthony Firkser took Hendershot's spot on the practice squad late this week.
Players like Hanson, Driskell and Tuipulotu have frequently appeared on the inactives list. It's no surprise that they're once again named for Week 9. Edwards-Helaire finds himself in a similar boat since coming off the non-football illness list.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- TE Devin Culp
- WR Mike Evans
- DL Greg Gaines
- LB Antonio Grier
- WR Jalen McMillan
- G Royce Newman
- OLB Jose Ramirez
Prior to Monday's game, Tampa Bay ruled out the duo of Evans and Gaines. McMillan attempted to test out his hamstring before kickoff, but he also can't go in Week 9. That group, as well as the others listed, joins wideout Chris Godwin and long snapper Evan Deckers (both on IR) as out against the Chiefs.