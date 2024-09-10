Andy Reid Praises Xavier Worthy's Versatility Following Chiefs Debut
A season ago, the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room lacked dynamic playmaking ability and athleticism. Outside of then-rookie Rashee Rice and the occasional play from veteran Justin Watson, the group largely underperformed in 2023-24 and forced general manager Brett Veach to shake things up in the offseason.
Even with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown missing Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, the immediate returns on Veach's investments were positive. First-round pick Xavier Worthy scored a pair of touchdowns in his NFL debut, fueling a 27-20 victory to open the season.
Speaking to the media this week, head coach Andy Reid praised Worthy's speed but acknowledged that the rookie has much more to his game. He also added that if they haven't already, other teams should be taking notice.
"I think they definitely gave him... they honored his speed for sure, with how they played when he was in," Reid said. "And then the impact other than the plays he made, I thought he did a nice job there. I think he showed that he can not only go down the field when needed, but he can also – and I know it was a busted coverage – but he can do that. He does have speed and some versatility going across the middle. He had a nice grab across the middle. I think, obviously, the teams we play will see that. If they didn't know it before, they know it now."
On three touches, Worthy had 68 total yards and the aforementioned two scores. In the first quarter, he broke off a 21-yard run that highlighted his patented explosiveness and ability to weave through traffic. His receiving touchdown of 35 yards came on a broken play for the Ravens' defense, but the over-the-middle snag Reid mentioned was also solid. Overall, it was a productive first game for Worthy and both he and the coaching staff deserve credit for putting him in good spots to succeed.
Of course, a lot of Worthy's 2024 impact will go beyond the passes thrown his way or the rushing attempts he gets. Because defenses have to respect his speed, he'll influence coverage schemes and decisions regarding what to do with other threats like Rice, tight end Travis Kelce or Brown (once he returns). With multiple players capable of getting open at different areas of the field, the offense should be much more difficult to slow down.
Worthy is a big part of that equation, and any special teams value he eventually offers will be icing on the cake. Just one week in, he's managing to leave an impression on Reid and the opposition.