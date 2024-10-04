Chiefs' Defense Taking Notice of Chris Jones Dominating to Start Season
Four games into the 2024-25 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense has once again been the most consistent unit on the team. Steve Spagnuolo's group is helping close big-time clutch wins, also stepping up against the run and getting by with pressure despite one key role player underperforming and another having yet to make his season debut.
No one person is responsible for the success of the entire collective, but defensive tackle Chris Jones seems to have picked up right where he left off to end last season. With a new contract on the books, Jones remains an elite presence following a normal offseason (one that saw him turn 30, a dreaded mark for even the best of players).
Spagnuolo knows the impact Jones makes individually, although what isn't always accounted for is how he commands double teams and also spares others from receiving as much attention.
"I don't know what the totals are," Spagnuolo said. "I just know he does affect the game for us. I think he affects every player around him, whether it's a linebacker fitting behind him, whether it's somebody pass rushing along with him, whether it's the protections we're seeing because of Chris. We've got to keep trying to take advantage of that and him keep playing the way he does, that's certainly going to help us. We're a better football team, obviously, when Chris is playing like that. Not just sacks, but what he's been doing in the run game too."
Defensive end George Karlaftis is a perfect example of that. He didn't hold back when explaining how much Jones assists him on defense.
“He’s having a great season,” Karlaftis said. “He’s doing everything. He’s playing the run, he’s getting after it in the pass rush. He makes my job a lot easier when I play next to him, too. He’s off to a great start. I’ve never been shy to say I think he’s the best defensive lineman [and] interior defensive lineman in the game. He’s off to a great start again.”
Entering Week 5, Jones has three sacks and six quarterback hits on his resume for the year. While his Pro Football Focus run defense grade is a career-low 52.7, his pass rush grade is topping 90 for the third season in a row. Among all interior defenders to register a snap this year, his 90.2 mark leads the entire league for 2024. Jones's 19 pressures in four games trail only Denver Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen (23). Of those with 50 or more pass rush snaps, Jones is second in win rate at 18.6%.
By all accounts, it's been just another Chris Jones season. In the same context as Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce, though, it shouldn't be taken for granted. The Chiefs certainly aren't letting it go unnoticed, even if Jones himself thinks he needs to keep ascending.
"It's only four games in, man," Jones said. "Still got a long ways to go. Continue to get better every day. We've got a lot of areas we need to improve in."