Chiefs' LB Unit Ranked Just Outside of Top 10 in NFL Entering 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was strong in several areas last season, and the middle of the field was no different. Regardless of who manned the linebacker role for the reigning champs, things worked out well and Steve Spagnuolo's unit operated as a well-oiled machine.
With Willie Gay Jr.'s rookie contract expiring and him leaving town, though, where does that leave the linebacker group? Not too poor of shape, despite that loss.
Pro Football Focus writer Gordon McGuinness tends to agree. In a recent list, he ranked all 32 NFL clubs' linebacker collectives and had Kansas City occupying the No. 12 spot. McGuinness cites leading man Nick Bolton as a positive piece, but he also tips his cap to Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal.
"The Chiefs lost Willie Gay in free agency but still have an impressive linebacking unit overall," McGuinness wrote. "Nick Bolton earned the lowest season grade of his NFL career in 2023, but he dealt with injuries and earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in each of his first two years. Leo Chenal could see his role expand after impressing against the run in his second season, earning a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade that ranked third at the position. Drue Tranquill enjoyed a decent first season in Kansas City, capping it off with a career-high 68.4 PFF grade."
To say Tranquill was a nice pickup last offseason would be a massive understatement. Bolton dealt with multiple injuries during the season, making the former Notre Dame man a critical piece of Spagnuolo's defense. That side of the football saw basically no drop in productivity without Bolton, as Tranquill's blend of athleticism and football IQ came in handy. Tranquill, now back on a multi-year deal, figures to be one of the club's two best linebackers once again.
Bolton is a solid player in his own right. The former second-round pick is a steady run defender and appeared to progress with the processing of his coverage assignments a year ago. He's also entering a contract year, giving him every incentive to turn in a career-best campaign.
Chenal has served as a chess piece of sorts on the depth chart, allowing Spagnuolo and Co. to unleash him at opportune times within the game. If there were one player to keep an eye on at the position now that Gay is gone, it'd be Chenal. The latter is an excellent linear athlete and plays with a relentless mindset that simply can't be taught.
Elsewhere, the Chiefs have a bevy of options to choose from. Players like Cam Jones, Jack Cochrane and Cole Christiansen all have experience in the system and could factor into the rotation. Additionally, 2024 undrafted free agent pickup Curtis Jacobs is someone to keep in mind.
That mix of a proven floor with the top trio and plenty of depth is why Kansas City's linebacker room is knocking on the door of being a top-10 group in all of football.