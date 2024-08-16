Chiefs WRs Coach Had High Praise for Skyy Moore at Training Camp
Even with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown nursing a sternoclavicular injury, the Kansas City Chiefs have a relatively defined wide receiver rotation at the top. Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson figure to be the club's top four players at that position in 2024. Behind them, Mecole Hardman is a veteran favorite to make the 53-man roster.
Following Hardman, things get interesting. There's an ongoing battle between Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Nikko Remigio and Justyn Ross for a number of spots that doesn't equal the number of players fighting for them. That raises the stakes for everyone involved and with training camp in the books, opportunities to make a solid impression are running out.
Apparently, Moore is rising above some of his peers. Chiefs wide receivers coach Connor Embree spoke to the media following practice this week, citing Moore as someone he has supreme confidence in to fulfill whatever role is needed.
"Skyy's been great," Embree said. "He's one of those guys that knows everything, knows what to do and works hard. I know the quarterbacks love him because he's the guy staying out after practice trying to get extra reps in. And then, like I said, he knows the whole playbook [and] every position, so I have no problem putting him anywhere."
This is a huge endorsement for Moore, who couldn't have underwhelmed much more than he did last season. Despite seeing an uptick in snaps, he essentially replicated his rookie-year production and then saw his season get cut short due to an injury. The former second-round pick entered the year as a projected top-two wideout on the depth chart, then he proceeded to provide end-of-roster numbers.
Earlier in training camp, Moore chalked it up to being prepared but things simply not working out.
"Honestly, I feel like it just, like you said, just didn't happen," Moore said. "I came up here, put the work in, did what I had to do and sometimes it just doesn't go the way you planned it to. Get right back on the horse and keep riding."
If Moore ends up making the roster this year, he'll have the benefit of no longer facing as high of expectations. His role could subsequently shift, which could be a good thing for him. According to Pro Football Focus, the Western Michigan product logged identical snaps aligned in the slot (89) and out wide (89) as a rookie. Last year, he spent more time on the boundary (194) than in the slot (107) and saw his yards per route run tank from 1.50 to a measly 0.84. Among 112 wideouts to log at least 30 targets on the year, the latter figure was tied for 97th.
With a healthy offseason under his belt and the full support of his coaching staff guiding him, Moore just might make it through cutdowns and be allowed to move forward from there. Embree, at the very least, is a fan of his offseason work. Will it translate to regular-season success?
Less could be Moore (pun intended) in 2024.