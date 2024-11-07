Have the Chiefs Found Their Offensive Formula for Success Once Again?
Monday night was the first time the Kansas City Chiefs scored over 28 points in 19 regular-season games. The performance was reminiscent of those they put together in the most recent postseason. After slogging through games on offense for months, they found a successful formula and rode it to a Super Bowl victory. That recipe consisted of the running game, the greatest tight end of all time and a reliable wide receiver.
According to Next Gen Stats, Kansas City is currently third in the league in rushing success rate. Their definition of that is the share of runs that end in positive EPA, which can be viewed as those that help "keep the offense on schedule." This has allowed the Chiefs to stay afloat offensively while they figure out the passing game amid injuries and moving parts.
Kareem Hunt has brought great value since returning to Kansas City. His skill set blends nicely with the current version of the Chiefs' running game. He follows his blocks and gets what's set up for him, especially on inside runs. This has kept the offense ahead of the sticks, helping them boast the best third down offense in the NFL. Having a one-two punch of Hunt and Isiah Pacheco come playoff time can wear opposing defenses down, similar to how the Chiefs did with primarily Pacheco last year.
On Monday, Travis Kelce had the most productive game in NFL history for a pass catcher age 35 or older. The demise of the greatest tight end ever has been overblown. It was this very calendar year when he ran roughshod through the best the NFL offers. He hasn't been the same player game in and game out in the past two regular seasons but when the Chiefs have needed a play, he's made one.
Kelce sacrificed his 1,000-yard streak last season to be best prepared for a playoff run. That seemed to be the goal entering this year. Kansas City limited his snap count and target share (early) to take a load off his shoulders. The objective is to get the best version of Kelce in the postseason, as there is a long track record of that being optimal in the most critical moments.
Like Kelce, many people said DeAndre Hopkins was no longer a high-level impact player. Through his first two weeks in Kansas City, however, his impact has been felt immensely. In Week 9, it seemed like he was everywhere and made plays all night, including two touchdowns. The chemistry with the quarterback has already been built and will only continue to get stronger. The addition of Hopkins gives the offense a reliable outside-the-numbers threat to take attention away from Kelce.
By the time last postseason rolled around, Rashee Rice emerged as the wide receiver that the offense could use as the secondary option. With him being out for the season, Hopkins seems to be that guy. Trading for Hopkins also helps alleviate some pressure from Xavier Worthy, who can now come along at a steadier pace and be expected to make just a couple of splash plays a game instead of being the focal point of the passing attack.
The Chiefs found their formula in last year's postseason, which helped them win another Super Bowl. We saw that in action again on Monday night as they put together their best offensive performance of the season. Even during another rocky stretch on offense, they can use that plan to complete their quest for a third straight ring.